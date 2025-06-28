Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZYME. TD Securities began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Zymeworks stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.17. Zymeworks has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $17.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 170.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 4,397 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,664.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,259,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,799,689. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 404,569 shares of company stock worth $4,587,892. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 781.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1,091.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 480.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1,113.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

