4,719 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,944,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,877,000 after buying an additional 161,583 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,820,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,171 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,269,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,854,000 after purchasing an additional 252,973 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,954,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,430,000 after purchasing an additional 95,256 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,195,000 after buying an additional 382,653 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

DFAT opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

