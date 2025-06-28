5,751 Shares in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 237.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $245,000.

Shares of GPIX stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $725.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

