Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLH. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 263.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $100.81 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.74 and a 1 year high of $111.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day moving average of $100.77.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.