Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 280 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,215.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 594.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $120.06 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $131.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.61 and its 200 day moving average is $114.86.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

