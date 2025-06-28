Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 791 Shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QGRO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,624,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,644,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,375,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,109,000 after purchasing an additional 132,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 101,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,056,000.

Get American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $108.29 on Friday. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $78.11 and a one year high of $109.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.70 and its 200 day moving average is $100.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.08.

About American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.