Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 352 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in WESCO International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 27.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WCC. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of WESCO International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.63.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In related news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 3,106 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $550,196.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,262.34. The trade was a 9.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:WCC opened at $185.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.21 and a 12 month high of $216.17. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.75.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4538 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

