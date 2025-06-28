Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.75 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.