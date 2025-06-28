Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 97 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 135.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 421.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.4%

CYBR opened at $397.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $421.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.57 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.79.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

