Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,278 Shares of Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.45% of Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 22,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAMT stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57. Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

The Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (SAMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks that seeks to outperform the broader market by providing exposure to multiple macro-thematic market trends. SAMT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Strategas.

