Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $67,964,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,241,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $222,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,385 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 360,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,532,000 after acquiring an additional 235,689 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $41,155,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,928,000 after acquiring an additional 219,942 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.77.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $178.15 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.99 and a one year high of $243.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.36.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,628.32. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

