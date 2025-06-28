Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,324 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $16,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,498,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,123,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,188,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,364,000 after acquiring an additional 933,842 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,786.5% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 761,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,679,000 after acquiring an additional 721,230 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $55.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI opened at $46.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $395.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 50.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.03%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $186,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,270.74. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

