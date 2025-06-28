iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $276,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $99.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- EA Just Caught a Monster Upgrade: Bullish Breakout Ahead?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Hitting All-Time Highs With More Room to Run
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- QuantumScape Soars 30%: What Drove the Next-Gen EV Stock’s Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.