Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,576 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.12.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

