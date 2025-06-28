Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $7.84 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,919 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,913,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,543 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,254,000 after purchasing an additional 343,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $735,398,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.03.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.5%

SLB stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

