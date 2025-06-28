Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Invests $244,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 265.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.03.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

