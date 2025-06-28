Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 298,634 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,245 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $12,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFG. Cowen began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. The firm moved its midcap bank industry view from Attractive to In-line, saying “higher and faster than expected” tariffs raise recession risks, will weigh on loan growth and in-turn, forward earnings and multiples. The group is “cheap,” but weaker for longer loan growth and inverted yield curve limit upside catalysts. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus set a $45.00 price objective on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

