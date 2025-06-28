Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMRX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Immuneering from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Immuneering from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

In other news, Director Peter Feinberg bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,017.98. This trade represents a 22.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Schall bought 40,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $89,471.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,880.85. This trade represents a 1,396.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 101,807 shares of company stock worth $242,336. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immuneering in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Immuneering in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Immuneering in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Immuneering in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Immuneering by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,871 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMRX opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.87.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

