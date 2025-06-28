Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.
Several research firms have recently commented on IMRX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Immuneering from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Immuneering from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMRX
Insider Transactions at Immuneering
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immuneering in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Immuneering in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Immuneering in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Immuneering in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Immuneering by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,871 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Immuneering Trading Up 10.7%
IMRX opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.87.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Immuneering
Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Immuneering
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- EA Just Caught a Monster Upgrade: Bullish Breakout Ahead?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Stocks Hitting All-Time Highs With More Room to Run
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- QuantumScape Soars 30%: What Drove the Next-Gen EV Stock’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.