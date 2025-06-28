BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

TBBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $37.00 target price on BBB Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BBB Foods from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded BBB Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Get BBB Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TBBB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BBB Foods

BBB Foods Stock Up 0.5%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in BBB Foods by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in BBB Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in BBB Foods in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BBB Foods by 15.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in BBB Foods by 124.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBB opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 125.29 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13. BBB Foods has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). BBB Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $838.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BBB Foods will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About BBB Foods

(Get Free Report

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.