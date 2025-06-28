Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 435,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after buying an additional 342,272 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,041 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of PJAN stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $43.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.