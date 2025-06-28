Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms have commented on CRNT. Craig Hallum began coverage on Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ceragon Networks from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

