Insider Buying: Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) CEO Purchases $372,658.00 in Stock

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 57,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $372,658.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,000. The trade was a 55.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Global Medical REIT Stock Up 0.1%

GMRE stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.04 million, a PE ratio of 224.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.49 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 1.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Medical REIT Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 13.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 45,243 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 23,920.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 10.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,395,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 135,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Global Medical REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

