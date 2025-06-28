Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TS. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $41,569,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,816,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,444,000 after purchasing an additional 778,021 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $20,271,000. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $16,545,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $16,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Stock Up 1.1%

TS stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $40.87.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tenaris from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays set a $48.00 target price on Tenaris and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tenaris from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

