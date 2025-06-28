Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Sandra Sanderson Sells 4,526 Shares

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sandra Sanderson sold 4,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$253,456.00.

Empire Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$56.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51. Empire Company Limited has a 1-year low of C$34.43 and a 1-year high of C$56.80.

Empire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. Empire’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.43.

About Empire

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

