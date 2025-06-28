Reviewing Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) & Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) and Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lincoln Electric and Kennametal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Electric 1 1 3 0 2.40 Kennametal 1 4 0 0 1.80

Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus price target of $206.40, indicating a potential downside of 1.37%. Kennametal has a consensus price target of $25.40, indicating a potential upside of 10.31%. Given Kennametal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kennametal is more favorable than Lincoln Electric.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Lincoln Electric has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kennametal has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lincoln Electric and Kennametal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Electric 11.44% 39.44% 14.75% Kennametal 5.45% 9.12% 4.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lincoln Electric and Kennametal”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Electric $4.01 billion 2.91 $466.11 million $8.11 25.80 Kennametal $2.05 billion 0.86 $109.32 million $1.39 16.56

Lincoln Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Kennametal. Kennametal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lincoln Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Lincoln Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Lincoln Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Kennametal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lincoln Electric pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Kennametal pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Lincoln Electric pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kennametal pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lincoln Electric has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years.

Summary

Lincoln Electric beats Kennametal on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States. In addition, the company manufactures copper and aluminum headers, distributor assemblies, and manifolds for the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning sector in the United States and Mexico; provides specialty welding consumables, wear plates and maintenance and repair services for alloy and wear-resistant products used in mining, steel, agricultural, and industrial mill applications; and designs and manufactures robotic assembly and arc welding systems that automate the tacking and welding of steel beams. Further, the company serves general fabrication, oil and gas, power generation, process, automotive and transportation, and construction and infrastructure industries, as well as heavy fabrication, ship building, and maintenance and repair markets. It sells its products directly to users of welding products, as well as through industrial distributors, retailers, and agents. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Kennametal

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc. engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. It offers standard and custom products, including turning, milling, hole making, tooling systems, and services, as well as specialized wear components and metallurgical powders for manufacturers engaged in various industries, such as the manufacturers of transportation vehicles and components, machine tools, and light and heavy machinery; airframe and aerospace components; and energy-related components for the oil and gas industry, as well as power generation. In addition, the company provides specified product design, selection, application, and support services; and standard and custom metal cutting solutions to aerospace, general engineering, energy, and transportation customers. Further, it produces compacts, nozzles, frac seats, and custom components used in oil and gas, and petrochemical industries; rod blanks and abrasive water jet nozzles for general industries; earth cutting tools and systems used in underground mining, trenching and foundation drilling, and road milling; tungsten carbide powders for the oil and gas, aerospace, and process industries; and ceramics used by the packaging industry for metallization of films and papers. The company provides its products under the Kennametal, WIDIA, WIDIA Hanita, and WIDIA GTD brands through its direct sales force; a network of independent and national distributors; integrated supplier channels; and through the Internet. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.