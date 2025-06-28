Carlo Livolsi Purchases 405,000 Shares of Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM) Stock

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) Director Carlo Livolsi purchased 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$54,675.00.
Euro Sun Mining Stock Performance
Shares of TSE ESM opened at C$0.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$35.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.60. Euro Sun Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.43, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08.
About Euro Sun Mining
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Euro Sun Mining
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- EA Just Caught a Monster Upgrade: Bullish Breakout Ahead?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Stocks Hitting All-Time Highs With More Room to Run
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- QuantumScape Soars 30%: What Drove the Next-Gen EV Stock’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.