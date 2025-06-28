Carlo Livolsi Purchases 405,000 Shares of Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM) Stock

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) Director Carlo Livolsi purchased 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$54,675.00.

Euro Sun Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ESM opened at C$0.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$35.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.60. Euro Sun Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.43, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Get Euro Sun Mining alerts:

About Euro Sun Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.