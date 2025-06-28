Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Purchases A$63,200.00 in Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$63,200.00 ($41,307.19).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 24th, Karl Siegling bought 570,126 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$364,880.64 ($238,484.08).

On Monday, June 23rd, Karl Siegling bought 52,600 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$33,295.80 ($21,761.96).

Cadence Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $202.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Cadence Capital Company Profile

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

