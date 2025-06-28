Timothy M. O’reilly Purchases 5,360 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Stock

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $50,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,008.80. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IQI opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $10.53.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $11,965,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

