Insider Buying: Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX:BMO) Insider Purchases A$27,399.90 in Stock

Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX:BMO – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Rutherford purchased 13,699,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,399.90 ($17,908.43).
Bastion Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.
About Bastion Minerals
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bastion Minerals
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- EA Just Caught a Monster Upgrade: Bullish Breakout Ahead?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Stocks Hitting All-Time Highs With More Room to Run
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- QuantumScape Soars 30%: What Drove the Next-Gen EV Stock’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Bastion Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bastion Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.