Insider Buying: Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX:BMO) Insider Purchases A$27,399.90 in Stock

Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX:BMO – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Rutherford purchased 13,699,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,399.90 ($17,908.43).

Bastion Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

About Bastion Minerals

Bastion Minerals Limited engages in the mining exploration and evaluation business in Chile, Sweden, and Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, lithium, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Battery Metals Projects, which is located in Western Australia. The company holds interest in the Canadian Lithium Project, which covers an area of approximately 63 square kilometers located in Ontario, Canada; and Gyttorp REE Project, which covers an area of approximately 115 square kilometers located in the Bergslagen district of Sweden.

