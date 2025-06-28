Coast Entertainment Holdings Ltd (ASX:CEH) Insider Acquires A$38,200.00 in Stock

Coast Entertainment Holdings Ltd (ASX:CEH – Get Free Report) insider Gary Weiss purchased 100,000 shares of Coast Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$38,200.00 ($24,967.32).
Gary Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 17th, Gary Weiss purchased 100,000 shares of Coast Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$39,000.00 ($25,490.20).
Coast Entertainment Price Performance
