Insider Selling: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Reardon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,494.24. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Andrew Reardon sold 500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $57,270.00.

On Thursday, May 15th, Andrew Reardon sold 1,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $104,000.00.

LGND stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day moving average of $110.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.74 and a 12-month high of $129.90.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.84 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 73.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 825.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.14.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

