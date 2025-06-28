Insider Selling: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Reardon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,494.24. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Andrew Reardon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 10th, Andrew Reardon sold 500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $57,270.00.
- On Thursday, May 15th, Andrew Reardon sold 1,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $104,000.00.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3%
LGND stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day moving average of $110.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.74 and a 12-month high of $129.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 825.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.14.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
