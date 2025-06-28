Insider Buying: Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Chairman Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Doar purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,145.40. This represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michael Doar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 23rd, Michael Doar bought 4,000 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $62,960.00.
Hurco Companies Trading Down 0.6%
Hurco Companies stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $120.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hurco Companies
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,667 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.85% of Hurco Companies worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hurco Companies
Hurco Companies Company Profile
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.
