Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC (previously, Mason Hill Advisors LLC) Acquires 372,500 Shares of RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG) Stock

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report) insider Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC (previously, Mason Hill Advisors LLC) bought 372,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,384.75.

Shares of TSE RTG opened at C$0.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of C$33.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. RTG Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.09.

RTG Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

