Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC (previously, Mason Hill Advisors LLC) Acquires 372,500 Shares of RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG) Stock

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report) insider Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC (previously, Mason Hill Advisors LLC) bought 372,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,384.75.
RTG Mining Stock Performance
Shares of TSE RTG opened at C$0.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of C$33.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. RTG Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.09.
RTG Mining Company Profile
