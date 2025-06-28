HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 422 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 971.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BBY opened at $68.19 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

View Our Latest Report on Best Buy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,495. The trade was a 78.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.