Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 14,982 Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,982 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 78.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 288.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $57.06 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on O

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.