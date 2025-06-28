Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Atala Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $656.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $599.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $661.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

