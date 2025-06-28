Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $11,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,760,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,669,000 after buying an additional 2,462,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,537,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $985,439,000 after buying an additional 1,696,321 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,919,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,037,000 after buying an additional 1,513,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,625,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,269,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,922,000 after buying an additional 876,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.98. Exact Sciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $706.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $170,612.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,778.80. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

