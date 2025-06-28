Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 756,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30,205 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,761,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 810.1% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 221,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 197,038 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 1.8%

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.