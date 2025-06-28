Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 561,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 369,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,888,000. Finally, Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,548,000.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $48.95.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

