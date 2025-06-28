Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198,415 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6,077.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,940,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,312 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $96,662,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,032,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,941,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.65 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

