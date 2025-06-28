Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 91 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 798 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in American Express by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 349,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $103,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in American Express by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,443 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $317.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.05. The company has a market capitalization of $222.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $326.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W upgraded American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.