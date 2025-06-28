Perpetual Ltd Purchases 3,596 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 122.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 265.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $736.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $666.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.63.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $504,400. The trade was a 11.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $789.42.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

