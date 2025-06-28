United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 69.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $101.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

