HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.8% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $776.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $780.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $799.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

