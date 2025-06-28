Perpetual Ltd Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 983.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,417,850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the period. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 156,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,279,000 after purchasing an additional 66,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $1,770,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,041.79. The trade was a 65.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,322,279. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.54.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $494.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.37. The company has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.14. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $422.69 and a 52-week high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

