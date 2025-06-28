Perpetual Ltd Trims Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,371 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $437,291,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $410,010,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 663.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,462,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,401,000 after buying an additional 2,139,782 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $151,342,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,987,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,289,000 after purchasing an additional 816,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $1,194,545.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,681 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,328.98. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $706,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 795,718 shares in the company, valued at $73,588,000.64. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $90.32 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

