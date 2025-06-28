Perpetual Ltd Buys 37,134 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $12,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE BUD opened at $68.48 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $72.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $1.0492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

