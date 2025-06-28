PDS Planning Inc Invests $324,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 75,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,453,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $137.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.29. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.35%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

