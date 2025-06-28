PDS Planning Inc Increases Stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.25.

Shares of RACE opened at $491.22 on Friday. Ferrari N.V. has a twelve month low of $391.54 and a twelve month high of $509.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.91. The company has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

