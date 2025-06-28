PDS Planning Inc Has $360,000 Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLF. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $65.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $66.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average is $59.12.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.6332 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

